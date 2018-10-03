Celebrate Northern Soul with legendary names in Bedford

Bedford Corn Exhange will come alive to the sound of Northern Soul next week – with a true legend of the genre taking centre stage.

Lorraine Silver recorded Lost Summer Love in 1965, when she was 13 years old.

It became a favourite at the mecca of Northern Soul, Wigan Casino, in the 1970s without her knowledge. Due to high public demand the single was re-released on Casino Classics label and sold more than 30,000 copies.

The track was listed in Blues & Soul ‘Magazine in 1987 as one of the top 10 Northern Soul records of all time. Lorraine went on to record a brand new album of Northern Soul anthems The Northern Soul Sessions in 2004.

Lorraine will be performing with Angelo Starr & The Team, also known as The Edwin Starr Band.

Edwin Starr’s original band The Team backed Edwin on all his shows .They are still intact following his death in 2003. Now 15 years on. the story continues with Edwin’s brother Angelo Starr now lead vocalist.

The band consists of sax, keyboard, lead guitar, bass guitar, drums, percussion and a female backing vocalist.

The evening promises to be a soul and Motown party including the Edwin Starr hits War (What Is It Good For), S.O.S (Stop Her On Sight), 25 Miles, (Eye To Eye) Contact, H.A.P.P.Y Radio, along with Northern Soul Classics Including Time, I Have Faith In You Baby and Agent 00 Soul, along with the likes of Get Ready, Higher & Higher, Superstition, Dancing In The Street, I’ll Be Around, Let’s Stay Together. Stand By Me and My Girl.

Northern Soul Live comes to the Corn Exhange on Friday October 12, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22.50. Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call the box office on 01234 718044 to book.