Celebrate mods and Guns N' Roses on same night in Bedford

Mods and rockers will be packing Esquires in Bedford next week when the venue hosts two quite different acts.

Guns 2 Roses are the only tribute act to play live with four different members of Guns N’ Roses.

The band has toured the USA six times and has played many times in India, Dubai, France, Holland, Belgium, Romania, Ireland, Czech Republic, Malta, Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Greece, Norway, Bahrain and Mexico.

They have also made numerous TV appearances, and packed out Esquires on their last visit.

The band plays at Esquires on Friday, September 14. Doors open at 8pm and tickets cost £10 in advance.

The same night, Mad Mods & Englishmen perform at Holy Moly’s in Esquires.

The band has played some well-received gigs at The Pad as well as opening for Bruce Foxton’s From the Jam at a sell-out show at the Corn Exchange.

Their repertoire includes hits from The Who, Small Faces, The Kinks, Rolling Stones, Spencer Davis, Yardbirds, The Jam and many more – and in keeping with their idols, they’ve even been known to smash the odd guitar up on stage.

Billed as more than just a covers band, their energetic performances have built them a significant following and they have a reputation of packing every venue they play at. Chris Hawkins of BBC Radio 6 Music said: “These guys are as good a feel-good band as you’ll experience. Just make sure you do experience them.”

The band will be playing two sets with no support on the night.

Tickets cost £8. Doors open at 7.30pm with the band hitting the stage at around 8.30pm.

Visit seetickets.com to book or buy in person from Esquires bar.