Broadway singer Ramin Karimloo to headline Stables

West End and Broadway star Ramin Karimloo is bringing his From Now On tour to The Stables this month.

Named after his version of the song from the Oscar-nominated film The Greatest Showman, the show will see Ramin perform well-known numbers from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and more favourite musical and contemporary hits.

Putting a fresh twist onto the tracks, Ramin will be accompanied by his Broadgrass band, a clever mix between Broadway and the bluegrass genre.

The Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre.

Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles including Jean Valjean in Les Miserables as well as the Phantom in Phantom, Ramin is a musical force unlike any other.

He immortalised the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall and also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination.

Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart in 2012 which was followed by three EPs.

He headlines the Wavendon venue on Wednesday, January 16.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £25 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit raminkarimloo.com