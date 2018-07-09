Bands to bring party vibes to town for Bedford River Festival

Treats galore are in store for music fans at the Bedford Rover Festival this weekend.

Promoters The Pad Presents have put together a line-up promising musical thrills aplenty, promising a bit of something for everyone and plenty of party sounds to please the crowds.

Kicking off the festival on Saturday July 14 at 1pm are the impeccable sounds of Mr Ernest Herb. He’ll be drifting in and out of musical soundscapes from Flying Lotus-esque beats to funk and jazz.

Pearl Handled Revolver take to the stage at 1.45pm. The four-piece evoke the engulfing vibes of Tom Waits, the hypotonic edgy groove of the Doors and the leftfield modern guile and drive of Queens Of The Stone Age.

Ginger Snaps’ set starts at 3pm, splicing together beats, guitars and vocals in a way not too dissimilar to Midnight Vultures-era Beck.

The Hempolics bring pure sunshine vibes from 4pm with their infectious mash-up of reggae, electro, hip-Hop and soul, resplendent with huge hooks and festival friendly choruses.

Up at 5.15pm are The Scruff, whose single Her was chosen as the BBC Introducing Radio One Track Of The Week in October, as well as picking up the same accolade from Radio X, with support from Steve Lamacq too.

Inspired by traditional African-Caribbean Music from Curaçao and European beats, Kuenta i Tambu Kuenta start at 6.15pm, followed at 7.30pm by My Baby, who play ‘Shamanic, psychedelic, dance laden blues’.

Headlining the Saturday are the Dub Pistols, arguably the finest party band in the land.

Bedford songstress Danni Nicholls gets things going at 1pm on the Sunday with a blend of Americana, roots and alt-Country, followed at 2pm by Northants four-piece indie-poppers Sarpa Salpa. Upbeat sounds are promised by The Lottery Winners from 3pm, while new reggae band Kioko play at 4.15pm.

The Wholls are no strangers to the music aficionados of Bedford. The local boys done good are signed to Sony and have been playing major festivals across Europe this summer. Expect hooky, singalong glory from 5.30pm.

And headliners Whole Lotta DC bring their acclaimed tribute to AC/DC from 6.45pm. The band will be kicking out some serious riffs to close the event, with a back catalogue of some of the biggest tracks ever written to choose from.

Away from the main stage, Bedford-based hard rock covers and originals band Sonicus Maximus will be performing at The Flowerpot in Bedford on Friday July 13.

Entry to the River Festival is free.

Visit www.bedford.gov.uk for more information.