Acts lining up for big month at Bedford Esquires

Esquires in Bedford is gearing up for a busy March with gigs by Catholic Action, Itch, the 2 Tone All Ska’s and Red Kite.

Glasgow’s Catholic Action headline on Friday night. Their debut album In Memory Of was released last year and packed with a vivid collection of smart guitar-pop anthems. Tickets cost £7 in advance.

King Blues main man Itch (pictured) is playing a special solo show on Friday, March 9, with special guest Louise Distras. As frontman and songwriter for the critically acclaimed The King Blues, Itch has made a name for himself as one of Britain’s best lyricists and political spoken word artists. Tickets cost £10 in advance.

The same night, six piece ska band the 2 Tone All Ska’s make their Esquires debut. Tickets £10. On Saturday, March 10, Red Kite headline. The band released their second studio album Racquet in 2017. Tickets cost £7.