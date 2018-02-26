Music legend Van Morrison headlines concert at Wrest

Van Morrison, The Waterboys and Hothouse Flowers are coming to Wrest Park this summer to play as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

One of music’s undisputed true originals, Van Morrison’s matchless songwriting and vocal talents have seen him produce a remarkablebody of material throughout the course of his career that has seen him traverse everything from the British R&B which he originally made his name to jazz, Celtic and soul.

Van has been responsible for countless classic songs, including Brown Eyed Girl, Gloria, Here Comes The Night, Jackie Wilson Said, Bright Side Of The Road and Have I Told You Lately.

Over the course of his 50-year career Van Morrison has been recognised with awards and accolades such as a Knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, six Grammys, and honourary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster.

Special guests for the show at Wrest Park will be The Waterboys. The folk-rock band, formed by Mike Scott in Edinburgh in 1983, are known for their Celtic-tinged hits such as Fisherman’s Blues and The Whole of The Moon.

Opening the show will be Hothouse Flowers. Since 1985, The Irish rock group have combined traditional Irish music with soul and rock.

The concert takes place on Friday August 31.

General admission tickets cost £63.80.

Visit www.ticketline.co.uk/heritage-live-concerts to book.