Much-loved string quartets to be brought to life in Bedford concert

An evening of string quartet favourites performed by a newly-formed ensemble of virtuosos takes place in Bedford this week.

Albion Quartet give Bedford Music Club’s opening concert of 2018 at the Bunyan Meeting Church on Thursday January 18 at 7.45pm.

Tamsin Waley-Cohen, Emma Parker, Rosalind Ventris and Nathaniel Boyd bring together some of the highlights of the quartet repertoire from across the centuries from Haydn to Britten.

Bedford Music Club artistic director Will Vann said: “This promises to be a thrilling evening of chamber music from four stunning musicians in the excellent acoustic of the Bunyan Meeting.”

The concert is the second night of Bedford Music Club’s 2017-18 Music on Thursdays series. Six concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing.

The next concert is on Thursday February 15, with a special concert of songs celebrating Valentine’s Day at Bedford Girls’ School with four singers and two pianists.

Tickets for the Albion Quartet concert cost £18 or £5 for students, with children £2. Call 01234 261811 to book or for more information.