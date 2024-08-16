Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish post-rock legends are set to bring ArcTanGent 2024 to a close.

There could be no better way to close out ArcTanGent for another year than to have Saturday’s headliners draw the curtains to a close - Scottish post-rock legends Mogwai.

The heavily influential group are set to perform on the main stage this weekend, following in the footsteps of Explosions in the Sky (Thursday’s headliner) and Meshuggah, who are performing on Friday (August 16 2024.)

Fitting that the Scottish titans close out a music festival that prides itself on the leftfield and sometimes experimental side of music. They are considered pioneers of the post-rock genre, having formed in 1995 and helped push the sound we call post-rock today.

Post-rock, some of you may ask? That’s the style of music characterised by lengthy instrumental compositions that often build up from quiet, melodic passages to intense, loud crescendos. You may have heard some examples of post-rock music on various soundtracks - Mogwai for their part recorded the soundtrack for the film "Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait."

For such an incredibly important band in the music scene, not just the rock scene, will the weather be kind to the group as they look to take audiences at ArcTanGent on an odyssey of soundscapes and shifting dynamics in compositionship - or will fans at Fernhill Farm have to contend with a wet end of this year’s festival?

What time are Mogwai performing at ArcTanGent 2024?

Scottish rock band Mogwai performs at the Arena stage at the Roskilde festival on July 4, 2014 | AFP via Getty Images

The Scottish post-rock legends are set to take to the Main Stage at ArcTanGent at 9:30pm BST on August 17 2024, with their set expected to conclude at 11pm BST.

Is Mogwai’s set at ArcTanGent 2024 clashing with anyone else?

It’s once again a set clash with the PX3 headliner at ArcTanGent on Saturday, with Mogwai’s set clashing with MSPAINT, who is performing from 9:30pm BST until 10:30pm BST.

What is the weather forecast for Mogwai’s performance at ArcTanGent 2024?

It’s set to be a clear night throughout most of Mogwai’s set at Fernhill Farm, with the Met Office forecasting clear skies at 9pm and 10pm, with some cloudy appearing around the 11pm mark and the temperature across these times ranging from a high of 17° to a low of 15°.

Weather forecast for ArcTanGent 2024 on August 17 2024.

7am: Sunny (12°)

8am: Sunny (14°)

9am: Sunny (16°)

10am: Sunny intervals (17°)

11am: Sunny intervals (18°)

12pm: Sunny intervals (19°)

1pm: Sunny intervals (20°)

2pm: Sunny intervals (20°)

3pm: Sunny intervals (20°)

4pm: Sunny intervals (20°)

5pm: Sunny (20°)

6pm: Sunny (19°)

7pm: Sunny (19°)

8pm: Clear night (18°)

9pm: Clear night (17°)

10pm: Clear night (16°)

11pm: Partly cloudy night (15°)

12am: Partly cloudy night (15°)

What could Mogwai perform at ArcTanGent 2024?

Looking back at Mogwai’s most recent performance before their headline set at ArcTanGent 2024, the band performed the following set at Sequoie Music Park 2024, in Bologna, Italy. Credit once again to Setlist.FM.

I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead Kids Will Be Skeletons Take Me Somewhere Nice Rano Pano Drive the Nail I Know You Are but What Am I? Dry Fantasy Hunted by a Freak Summer Like Herod Old Poisons

Day tickets to see Mogwai perform at ArcTanGent 2024, alongside day tickets for Meshuggah on Friday, are still available to purchase now through ArcTanGent’s ticketing section of their website - powered by Dice.FM.