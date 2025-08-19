Meet the Great British Bake Off cast for 2025 - see the full list of Channel 4 bakers

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST

Meet the 12 bakes in the cast of Great British Bake Off 2025 🍰😍

The Great British Bake Off will be back for a new season in September. The first teaser was released last week and confirmed the return of host Noel Fielding after previous rumours of his departure.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm the exact date the doors to the tent will be flung open again but it has now revealed the cast for 2025. It includes a huge range of bakers from across the British Isles including a self-proclaimed ‘Yeastie Boy’.

Sign up with NationalWorld Today - Breaking news sent to your inbox.

The Great British Bake Off’s spin-off Bake Off: The Professionals recently crowned its winners for 2025. Find out more about the final here.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will soon be casting their distinguished and discerning eyes over the creations from 12 new bakers. Meet the cast for The Great British Bake Off 2025 here.

See when GBBO could start based on previous years. Find out more.

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair".

1. Aaron - London

38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking".

2. Hassan - South Yorkshire

30-year-old Hassan from South Yorkshire is heading into the GBBO tent. He is an Analytical Research & Development Scientist and applies his learning to baking. Hassan takes "an analytical approach to baking". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy".

3. Iain - Belfast

29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

4. Jasmine - London

Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVChannel 4Great British Bake Off
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice