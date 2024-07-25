Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Obviously” the weather is going to be kind of McFly at Camp Bestival Dorset 🏕️

McFly are set to headline the first full day of music at Camp Bestival Dorset this week

The beloved pop group join Paloma Faith and Pete Tong as this year’s headliners.

What could the group perform during their headline set, and will the weather be kind to them and festivalgoers?

As Camp Bestival Dorset continues to greet campers over the next day, there’s a strong feeling of nostalgia as McFly is set to headline the first full day of music at Lulworth Castle.

The beloved power-pop/pop-punk (delete as you feel is appropriate) join Paloma Faith and Pete Tong as this year’s headliners to the family-friendly festival, which started as a sister festival to Bestival back in 2008.

While perhaps the more “serious” music listener back when McFly first broke through with their hit single “5 Colours In Her Hair” thought of it as nothing more than “pop music,” the band have managed to not only keep their original fanbase through the years but have attracted a newer legion of fans with their upbeat, let’s be honest, catchy songs.

So as nostalgia starts to sink in for those on their way to Camp Bestival Dorset this year, what time are McFly taking to the stage on Friday, what could they be playing and will the weather hold out to prevent those “5 Colours…” washing out?

Here’s what you need to know about McFly at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024.

What time are McFly performing at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

(L- R) Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones of McFly; the group are one of the three headline acts performing this weekend at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024. (Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) | Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

McFly are set to perform on The Castle Stage on July 26 2024 at 10:30pm, with their set expected to conclude at 11:45pm BST.

What is the weather forecast for McFly’s set at Bestival 2024?

Don’t let the onset of cloud in the evening fool you; according to the Met Office, it’s set to be a warm, clear night by the time McFly take to The Castle Stage, with the forecast for the day stating “Plenty of sunny spells across all parts during the day and staying mostly dry. The odd shower popping up during the late morning and into the afternoon.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for McFly at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024

10:00pm: Clear night (15°c.)

11:00pm: Clear night (15°c.)

12:00pm: Clear night (14°c.)

What could McFly perform at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

All the hits, as you would imagine - but save your vocal chords for their encore if their last concert is anything to go by.

At McFly’s last show on July 19 2024 at Warwick Castle, as part of their “Power to Play” tour, the group performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

Where Did All the Guitars Go?

Land of the Bees

One for the Radio

Star Girl

That Girl

Lies

Room on the 3rd Floor

Obviously

Everybody Knows

Happiness

All About You

Shine a Light

Red

Encore:

Forever's Not Enough

Broccoli

Honey I'm Home

5 Colours in Her Hair