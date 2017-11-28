Maverick hitmaker to bring Cuddly Toy to Bedford venue

A musical maverick behind some of the best-known songs of the 1980s takes to the stage at Bedford Esquires on Saturday, December 2.

Perhaps better known by his surname alone, Andrew Roachford bulldozed his way onto the scene with unforgettable tracks like Cuddly Toy and Family Man – and his individual take on music has spread far and wide.

He was the first artist to sign a seven-album deal with Columbia Records, heralding the beginning of something big.

Andrew said: “Getting signed and being a black British artist gave me a sense of pride.”

Raised in south London to West Indian parents, Andrew was influenced by everyone from Al Green and Michael Jackson to David Bowie.

His uncle Bill Roachford was a virtuoso saxophonist, with the young Andrew joining him on the road.

Andrew was Columbia’s biggest selling domestic act for over 10 years. And he has continually been revered by his peers, having been approached by such luminaries as Michael Jackson and Chaka Khan to write songs.

Tickets cost £16 in advance from seetickets.com and locally from Esquires Bar, Slide Record Shop and Mario’s Hair Design.