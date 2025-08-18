Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy has been “updated” since it original aired in the US 📺

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is coming to TV tonight (August 18).

The Friends actor died in 2023 at the age of just 54.

ITV/ STV will broadcast a documentary film about his life.

A ‘fascinating’ never-before-seen film about Friends star Matthew Perry is set to air on TV tonight.

The actor, who played Chandler on the legendary show, died nearly two years ago at the age of 54. ITV says the film will explore the “extraordinary circumstances around his tragic death”.

But how can you watch the movie and what to expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy on?

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy airs on August 18 | ITV

The documentary is set to be broadcast on ITV1/ STV tonight (August 18). It is due to begin at 9pm, and it has a feature-length runtime.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy is due to run for 75 minutes and will finish at 10.15 pm, approximately. It will be available on demand via ITVX/ STV Player as well.

What to expect from Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy?

The documentary first aired on Peacock in the US in February, but is finally arriving on this side of the pond via ITV/ STV. It has never been seen before in the UK, and according to the broadcaster, it has been updated to feature brand new developments in the trial of Dr Salvador Plascencia.

ITV explains that the film examines the life of the Friends star, Matthew Perry, and the extraordinary circumstances around his tragic death and the impact he had on fans across the world. Matthew Perry’s onscreen mother and Friends co-star, Morgan Fairchild, speaks candidly about Perry’s drug addiction and working with him on the iconic show.

The documentary includes unique and revealing interviews with Hollywood insiders, US Sun journalist Katy Forrester, medical professionals, and Martin Estrada, the District Attorney at the Central District of California US Attorney’s office at the time of Perry's death, among others.

Sasha Breslau, ITV Head of Content Acquisitions, said: “We’re pleased to bring this in-depth and fascinating film to ITVX, documenting the life of one of television's best loved actors, Matthew Perry. The film hears first hand from those who knew Matthew, as well as telling the story of his untimely passing with updated developments not seen before.”

Ian Russell, ITN Productions Head of International Programmes, added: “Matthew Perry’s story is known the world over. In making this documentary, our US and UK-based production team wanted to look beneath the headlines to tell a detailed story of this Hollywood star. Matthew Perry’s story is truly a Hollywood tragedy.

“We set out to present the complexities around his life, the tragic circumstances around his death and his place in popular culture with sensitivity and insight.”

