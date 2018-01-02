Keep the festive spirit going through January with panto

Pulloxhill Players are keeping panto season alive this month with their production of The King’s New Clothes.

It tells the story of a king who needs something new and memorable to wear at his wedding.

Baron Grumbleguts has a cunning plan to ensure that all the citizens will remember just what the king was wearing on his big day, but far from wedded bliss, it could lead to the king being stripped of his crown and his intended, the beautiful Princess Primrose.

The baron is ready to take the king’s place on the throne and steal the princess’s hand in marriage.

Trudy Lyte’s feckless twin sons, Jingle and Jangle, have been duped by the baron to help him to expose the king in more ways than one. But they haven’t reckoned on Charlie, the palace’s deputy superintendent of vegetables, who has more than prize carrots up his sleeves.

The madcap fun takes place at Pulloxhill Church Hall, Church Road, Pulloxhill on Saturday, January 20, Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27.

Tickets cost £7 or £5 for matinees and under-12s.

Call 07512 830187 or 07846 147408 to book.