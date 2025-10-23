‘That’s Love’: fans are swooning over a ‘bromance’ on Celebrity Traitors 🤩📺

Celebrity Traitors fans are loving a ‘bromance’ in the castle.

The two Joes have formed a unique bond on the BBC show.

But where have you seen Joe W before?

A ‘beautiful bromance’ has caught the eye of Celebrity Traitors viewers. The two Joes have become quite the formidable pair in recent episodes.

Comedy favourite Joe Wilkinson and ex-rugby star Joe Marler have started to lead the charge for the faithful in the Traitors Castle. Both pushed two names at the roundtable last night (October 22) leading to a truly dramatic cliffhanger.

The duo’s teamwork has not gone unnoticed by fans. One hailed: “Beautiful bromance forming between Joe’s Marler and Wilkinson btw.”

Another jokes: “Joe Wilkinson saw David chatting shit about his wife Joe Marler and immediately did his best to have bro kicked off the show. That’s love.”

But where have you seen Joe Wilkinson before? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is Joe Wilkinson on Celebrity Traitors?

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix’s Afterlife. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

The star that host Claudia was most excited to meet was Joe Wilkinson, she explained that she had to stop herself from asking for his autograph as her family are big fans. He is a beloved comedian with plenty of roles over the years.

He has been on comedy series like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and LOL: Last One Laughing earlier this year. Joe had a key role in Ricky Gervais’ Netflix hit After Life as Pat (the postman).

Joe has also appeared on Taskmaster and is responsible for the iconic potato-gate moment. If you know, you know.

Joe W is one of the faithful in this debut season of Celebrity Traitors. He is still in the show - at least before episode 6 on October 23.

What has Joe Wilkinson said about Celebrity Traitors?

Discussing which role he would like in The Traitors Castle before the show, Joe said: “When the show was first out, I always said I wanted to be a Faithful because I thought it would be too stressful to be a Traitor. Now I’m here I’m kind of thinking ‘in for a penny’.

“So, I don't know and I think I'll only know how I’ll feel if I get the tap on my shoulder or not. I think a bit of all of us will be like that’s a blessed relief if we’re not chosen. That said, I would like to see the turret.”

He added: “I'll be there every day. I'll be punctual. I'll be washed and have cleaned my teeth. Anything else, I don't know. I think that's reasonable; clean. That’s all I can guarantee.

“I haven't got a plan. No, I don't think I've got the brain for it.”

