Hilarity promised in hit MK show The Play That Goes Wrong

One of the most popular comedies of recent time heads to Milton Keynes Theatre this month.

The Play That Goes Wrong, the West End’s Olivier Award winning box office hit, is being staged at the venue from Monday April 23 to Saturday April 28.

Winning 11 international awards, including the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a 2017 Tony Award for its Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to play to sold out houses in the West End, while enjoying its new status as Broadway’s longest-running play.

The play is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. It introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920s’murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrongdoes, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

Tickets start at £15.

Call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information about the show.