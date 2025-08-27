Chris Columbus has questioned the Harry Potter TV reboot 🚨

Chris Columbus directed the first two Harry Potter movies.

He is not involved in the TV reboot coming from HBO.

But he has questioned the point of its existence.

The Harry Potter films are iconic for those of us of a certain generation. From watching them on the big screen to stumbling across them on TV, they hold a special place in the hearts of millions of us.

Chris Columbus played a huge role in that after bringing the first two books to life in cinemas. He was behind the camera for both the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets at the turn of the 21st century.

He didn’t return for the Prisoner of Azkaban or any of the other movies. Columbus was also the director of the original two Home Alone movies, and he is back with the film version of The Thursday Murder Club.

‘What’s the point?’ Harry Potter director on TV remake

HBO has unveiled the first look at Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid in its highly anticipated Harry Potter television series. | HBO

Chris Columbus is currently on the press circuit to promote his latest big-screen adaptation of a beloved book series. He has directed The Thursday Murder Club, based on the series by Richard Osman, and after a brief stint in UK cinemas it will land on Netflix on Thursday (August 28).

As part of his media duties, he recently appeared on Richard Osman’s podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Variety reports, and discussed the photos from the upcoming TV reboot of the Harry Potter film.

“So, I’m seeing these photographs… and [Nick Frost is] wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said.

“I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same.”

He added: “It’s very flattering for me, because I’m like, that’s exactly the Hagrid costume. So, part of it is really exciting, so I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with it. Part of it is sort of deja vu all over again.”

