Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer set to take audiences on a brand new sonic voyage in 2025. 🎭

Multi-time award winner Hans Zimmer is set to perform in the UK as part of the European leg of his “The Next Level” tour.

The select number of shows sees Zimmer bring his signature cinematic sound to Leeds, London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Here’s how to avoid missing out on tickets to see the film composer’s incredible new works, and when he’s playing in your local area.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is set to bring his new work, “The Next Level,” to the United Kingdom with a limited run of dates from November 2025.

Zimmer, who’s latest awards victory saw him win the Academy in 2022 for his original score for “ Dune ,” is set to take audiences in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Manchester on a voyage through “groundbreaking electronic soundscapes” that the composer has assured will outperform all of his previous shows.

On his official website , Zimmer states “For me, every show is a new journey of discovery. With ‘The Next Level,’ I want to surprise my fans and take them into a sound world like they’ve never experienced before.”

The composer is currently in the midst of a sell out tour of North American currently, and with dates scheduled for “ The Next Level ” in Europe shortly before his four-date engagement with UK audiences, the show is set to be one of 2025’s early contenders for “musical highlight of the year” already.

Where is Hans Zimmer performing in the United Kingdom?

Hans Zimmer is set to bring his new work, “The Next Level,” to the United Kingdom for four dates only in 2025. | Getty Images

Han Zimmer’s “The Next Level” shows are set to occur at the following locations on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Hans Zimmer perform in the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see Hans Zimmer on one of his four UK shows will be available through Gigantic from September 26 2024 at 1pm BST.

Any clues what Hans Zimmer could perform during his 2025 UK shows?

Believe it or not, someone has actually included on Setlist.FM what Zimmer performed during his show at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina from September 10 2024. On that occasion, Zimmer’s performance included the following:

Set 1:

House Atreides

Mombasa (Inception)

Wonder Woman Suite

Man of Steel Suite

Pirates of the Caribbean Suite

Set 2:

A Time of Quiet Between the Storms (Dune: Part Two)

The Dark Knight Suite

The Last Samurai Suite

Dark Phoenix / Dunkirk

Interstellar Suite

The Lion King Suite

Encore:

No Time to Die Suite

Inception: Time

Will you be going to see Hans Zimmer during his 2025 UK tour, or have you seen the composer perform live in the UK previously? Share your comments down below or contact the writer of this article .