The trio’s new album, I quit, is scheduled for release on June 20 2025.

HAIM have announced a huge UK arena tour to take place in late 2025.

The tour comes in support of the band’s brand new album, I quit.

Here’s where you can see the sisters on their UK tour and when you can get tickets for all their upcoming dates.

HAIM are celebrating the release of their brand new album with an extensive arena tour of the United Kingdom later this year.

Riding high on the announcement of their fourth album, I quit, due out June 20 2025 through Polydor Records , the rock trio has revealed a six-date UK tour kicking off in Nottingham on October 24th. Highlights include a performance at London's The O2 on October 28th.

HAIM have announced a series of UK arena shows in support of their brand new album, I quit. | Terrence O’Connor

Fans can also catch the band at a special headline show in Margate's Dreamland on June 27th , their first UK appearance since headlining All Points East in 2023, following their return to the stage at Primavera Sound.

Following their ground-breaking 2020 album, Women In Music, Pt. III , which earned them a Brit Award for International Group and a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year (making HAIM the first all-female rock group to achieve this), the band is set to release their new album, I quit.

Women In Music, Pt. III also dominated charts on both sides of the Atlantic, debuting at #1 on the US Album Sales, Rock, and Alternative charts, and also claiming the top spot on the UK Album chart.

Where are HAIM performing during their 2025 UK arena tour?

HAIM will be performing at the following venues on the following dates as part of their 2025 I quit tour of the UK:

When can I get tickets to see HAIM during their 2025 UK arena tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will have first pick of the tickets alongside those who have pre-ordered HAIM’s new album or venue pre-sales when they go on sale from April 30 2025. They are followed by Live Nation and Spotify pre-sales , which are scheduled to commence May 1 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all dates will then go on sale through Ticketmaster UK from May 2 2025 at 10am BST.

