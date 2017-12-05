Groups join forces for a big seasonal treat at The Place

Charles Dickens’ much-loved tale A Christmas Carol takes to the stage in Bedford next week.

Kempston Community Theatre and Bedford Community Arts Choir are joining forces to present the festive treat at The Place on Monday December 11 and Tuesday December 12 at 7.30pm.

Directed by Jean-Francois Jacques who founded Kempston Community Theatre five years ago, the production will be set in the modern day, but will follow the traditional story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly encounters one Christmas Eve.

Jean-Francois said: “The partnership between the two groups gets the creative forces in Bedford working together and talking with each other, and this is important for the development of the locality’s cultural identity.

“Singing and performing as a group reinforces the feeling of togetherness that so many make an effort to create at Christmas time.”

A Christmas Carol is Kempston Community Theatre’s first performance in a fully functional theatre, as previous productions have taken place in non-traditional theatre spaces.

Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354321 to book.