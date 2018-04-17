Fresh talent heads to Bedford for town’s weekly jazz night

Two young stars will be the special guests at the next Monday Night Jazz session at the White Horse in Bedford on April 23.

Harry Evans is a young, versatile trumpeter and bassist in London. He has a first-class degree from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, where he was taught by Steve Waterman, Chris Batchelor and Steve Watts

He was awarded the Mick Collins Trumpet Prize by Trinity and has performed with NYJO, The Syd Laurence Orchestra, The Alex Mendham Orchestra, The Cable Street Rag Band, Tankus the Henge, The Top Shelf Band, Benoit Viellefon, The Palace Avenue Dance orchestra and the Sam Jewison orchestra, among others.

Pianist David Ferris graduated with first class honours degree in jazz from Birmingham Conservatoire in 2015, having earlier been named as “one to watch” by Jazz FM presenter Helen Mayhew in Jazzwise magazine. He is highly in demand as a sideman, performing regularly on the Birmingham scene, and with other artists nationwide including Simon Spillett, Gareth Lockrane, Julian Siegel and Osian Roberts.

The music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested contributions of £5 per listener to ensure the musicians receive a fair fee.