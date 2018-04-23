Fresh talent and established names in theatre festival

One of Bedford’s annual theatrical highlights returns to The Place next week for its sixth year.

Run by LifeBox Theatre and No Loss Productions, StageWrite 2018 presents the best work both from emerging and established writers from the area and beyond.

Harri Mardlin, one of the creative directors of LifeBox Theatre, said: “StageWrite is Bedford’s only annual new writing festival for theatre, and we wanted to make it happen again this year because it’s been so well received in the past.

“We’ve loved reading the plays submitted and making the selection for our final line up.”

Four performances will take place as double bills over two nights, and will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the writers, directors and actors. Previous plays from the festival have gone on to be developed and performed to sell out audiences at Bedfringe and also in London and at Reading Fringe Festival.

StageWrite will take place at on Thursday May 3 and Friday May 4, beginning each evening at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8 or £6 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.