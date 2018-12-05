Five of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From a treat for Doctor Who fans to a couple of comical Christmas parties, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Castle Comedy Christmas Special, December 13 and 14

With top comedians, mince pies, cake, party poppers and crackers, the shows promise to be the ultimate Christmas comedy night out. Headlining is shows is Ivo Graham, an apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus and a regular fixture in the clubs and theatres of the UK circuit. His gauche charm and crafty, self-aware wit has proved a hit with audiences of all ages and led to appearances on multiple TV and radio shows, including Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, Live From the BBC and Fighting Talk.

Details: www.castlecomedy.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Family Christmas Day, The Arcade, Bedford, December 8, 11am to 4pm

Families will be able to experience the magic of snow play in the safety of a 4m giant snow globe and go home with a free digital photo sent straight to their phone. There will also be an interactive creative workshop where children get the chance to become one of Santa’s helpers. They’ll get a goody bag at the end, too.

3 FAMILY

Lantern Making at The Pavilion, Bedford Park, December 8

Creative Days are back at The Pavilion with this workshop, which is suitable for all ages and will bring some enchanting light into dark December nights.

Details: pavilion.attheparkbedford.co.uk



4 THEATRE

John Leeson: A Dog’s Life, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, December 12

An evening of reminiscence awaits for fans of Doctor Who. John is best known as ‘the voice of K9’, the Doctor’s robo-pet, but has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as an actor, hospital porter, encyclopedia salesman, radio and television continuity ‘voice’, question-setter for the BBC’s Mastermind, wine educator and writer, magistrate, collaborating playwright, local political candidate and provider of onscreen food for Poirot.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Vinyl records and live music, Ent Shed, Bedford, December 8

Many and varied record sellers will be at the pop-up record shop event, run by Blender, with pretty much every conceivable genre covered. Live music comes from King Purple, Sara, The Shtooks, Carlos Linnet and Eleanor Richardson. The Beat Thrown Down, a local DJ collective, completes the line-up.

Details: facebook.com/blendermusic



6 FAMILY

Great Denham Festive Fayre, December 8

The Christmas extravaganza features outdoor fair rides, Santa’s grotto, indoor Christmas market, bar, tea/coffee, cakes and street food.

Details: facebook.com/events/1795883680450624



7 MUSIC

Woburn Sands Band: A Concert for Christmas, The Stables, Wavendon, December 8

The programme will run the gamut from big band sounds to classical, jazz to pop and arrangements of some of the best-loved seasonal melodies, all in one show.

Details: stables.org



8 MUSIC

Boombastic 90s Christmas Special ft Baby D

Chart topper Baby D will be performing her 90s classic Let Me Be Your Fantasy on a night also featuring Boombastic DJs playing the biggest hits of the 90s from Five to Fatboy Slim. Confetti and glitter will add to the party atmosphere.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



9 PANTOMIME

Red Riding Hood versus The Wolf, Stantonbury Theatre, December 8 to 31

It’s the annual Red Riding Hood parade in the leafy town of Stanton-on-the-Briar, and young Scarlett has the great honour of taking over from her mum as the new Red Riding Hood. But as the townspeople begin the festivities, celebrating the day they drove the awful Grandma-guzzling wolves into the deep dark forest, a charming stranger arrives. Is Scarlett the only one who thinks there’s something not quite right about him? Expect singing, dancing and a gripping story in this panto.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



10 MUSIC

Only Men Aloud, The Stables, Wavendon, December 11

The choir rose to fame 10 years ago and are celebrating with songs chosen by fans.

Details: stables.org