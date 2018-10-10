Ferocious Dog and James Taylor Quartet to headline Esquires gig

Esquires in Bedford is gearing up for a busy weekend with headline gigs by Ferocious Dog and the James Taylor Quartet.

Ferocious Dog released their third LP, The Red Album, last year with 2016 a defining 12 months for the band who played Billy Bragg’s Left Field stage at Glastonbury and toured with The Levellers on their sold out European and UK tour.

The band encompasses folk infused with rock, reggae and Celtic vibrations.

Ferocious Dog headline the venue on Friday, October 12.

Support is by The Dirty Tales. Tickets cost £16.50 in advance.

The following night, The James Taylor Quartet headline Esquires.

One of the great British instrumentalists of his generation, Taylor has taken his trademark howling Hammond sound to the masses for more than 25 years.

The band is gearing up for the release of their latest album Soundtrack from Electric Black.

After the collapse of mod legends The Prisoners in the 1980s, Taylor recorded some demos with brother David on guitar and a drummer, playing music similar to the rare-groove jazz-funk then in vogue around London.

By the early 90s, that movement had spawned acid jazz and the JTQ found itself at the forefront of a vibrant young club scene and it wasn’t long before the first single, Blow Up, had been released, the band were in the studio rehearsing for the Mission Impossible EP, gigs were booked and the late great John Peel was offering a session.

In the early 1990s, the single Love The Life reached the Top 40, and the accompanying album, Supernatural Feeling, settled in the Top 30 UK charts.

In 1997 Taylor was asked to score the theme tune to Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

Support is by DJ Crip.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £17 in advance before fees.

Tickets for both gigs are available via www.thepadpresents.com