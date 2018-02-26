Explore what it means to be a man in play coming to Bedford

A play asking one of the most divisive questions of our time is coming to Bedford this week.

The Place hosts Testosterone by Kit Redstone onSaturday March 3. It explores what it means to be a man or a woman, and whether gender is innate or nurtured.

It focuses on a character called Kit, who is in an unusual position, having transitioned from female to male in his early 30. He has experienced adult life on both sides of the gender fence, giving him the opportunity to notice what differences there are in how he is treated by society - what he gains and what he loses by becoming a man.

However, his biggest challenge comes when he enters a male gym changing room for the first time and is confronted by masculinity in all its forms.

Presented by critically acclaime physical theatre company Rhum and Clay, the play examines the path that we all have to take when trying to forge an identity.

The play is being staged as part of a series of events at The Place to mark LGBT History Month.

The play is suitable for ages 16 and above. It starts at 7,30pm.

Tickets cost £15. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk or call 01234 354321 to book.