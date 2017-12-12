Experience the darker side of Christmas in theatre show

The ghostly aspects of the festive season are explored in a new play coming to Bedford this weekend.

Christmas Gothic takes to the stage at the Quarry Theatre on Sunday, December 17, at 7.30pm.

Audiences are invited to come in from the cold and enter into the Christmas spirit as a dark and spectral woman tells haunting tales of the festive season, lighting a candle to the frailties of human nature and illuminating the cold and chilling depths of the bleak, wintry dark.

The show is presented by Dyad Productions, which is resurrecting a Victorian tradition by presenting three seasonal tales of terror to scintillate the gooseflesh for dark Christmas nights.

The show is adapted and performed by Rebecca Vaughan and directed by Elton Townend Jones.

British Theatre Guide hailed it as “truly extraordinary,” describing Vaughan as “one of the most exciting young performers on the British stage”.

The show runs for 60 minutes and is suitable for ages 14 and above.

Tickets cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions.

Visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk or call 01234 362269 to book or for more information about the show.