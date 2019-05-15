The Spice Girls come to Bedfordshire ahead of their UK tour

Spice up your lives, Cardington, because the world’s most famous girlband are in town.

The Spice Girls are understood to be rehearsing in Cardington Hangars, ahead of their forthcoming British tour.

Ginger, Baby, Scary and Sporty - aka Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm - will be playing 13 dates from next week, culminating in a three-night residency at Wembley Stadium.

Curiously the itinerary does not include the bandstand at Bedford Park, but nonetheless the trio are putting the final touches to their live show in Bedfordshire.

And people living and working close to the hangars have been able to hear the girls putting the final touches to the show.

The tour will mark the group’s first performances together since the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and their first tour without Victoria Beckham. However ‘Posh’ has been tipped to make a guest appearance at at least one of the Wembley shows.

There have also been rumours of a residency for the group in Las Vegas next year if the UK tour is a success.

Cardington Hangars were originally part of a Royal Air Force station, but over the last half-century have become part of music, television and cinematic lore.

Musicians including Paul McCartney, U2, Rod Stewart, One Direction, Take That and AC/DC have all rehearsed for live shows there.

And they have also been used as sets for movies as varied as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, antastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and various Batman and Star Wars films.