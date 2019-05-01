The judge is in session as dance legends head to Bedford Park

A selection of the biggest names in dance music are on their way to Bedford, with a star-studded line-up coming to town this summer.

Café Mambo Ibiza has announced ‘Ibiza Classics’, a massive event to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

And names already on the bill include Danny Howard, Judge Jules, Jason Bye, Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz, Secondcity, Todd Terry and Mark Russell.

The show is part of the successful Bedford Park Concert Series.

Ibiza Classics takes place on Friday, July 26, from 4-11pm.

And it will be followed by Rita Ora playing live on the Saturday from 5pm, and then the famous Proms In The Park concert on Sundayfrom late afternoon until the late hours.

ABOUT THE ACTS

>With his Friday night, 11pm – 1am slot on BBC Radio 1, Danny Howard is one of dance music’s most influential tastemakers.

Using his radio show to champion the freshest electronic music, Danny remains a huge figure on the scene.

His label, Nothing Else Matters, continues to showcase outstanding DJs and producers.

Bedford Park crowds: Get ready to throw your hands in the air.

>Judge Jules has played a pivotal role in dance music since the 90s. Together with Pete Tong, his was the voice of BBC Radio 1 Friday nights that steered the weekend clubbing adventures for a nation.

With an encyclopedic knowledge of dance music, Judge Jules is the perfect choice for a night of Ibiza Classics.

>Jason Bye is synonymous with the quality music of Café Mambo. The venerated Ibiza resident first played for Mambo in 1995 and has been entertaining the Ibiza clubbing masses with his impressive mixing and impeccable tune selection ever since.

Jason Bye

>Maxi Jazz is instantly recognisable as the voice of Faithless and his links to Ibiza run deep.

Faithless became one of the biggest electronic music bands ever and Café Mambo crowds are sure to hear their bonafide Ibiza classics such as Insomnia, We Come 1, and God Is A DJ.

However, this will be a personal DJ set from Maxi Jazz, stepping up to the decks without his Faithless bandmates. He will be digging deep into his extensive record collection to find some real gems.

>Also lining up is Secondcity, an undeniably talented house and techno producer - born in the UK and raised in Chicago.

Since his breakout hit I Wanna Feel in 2014, Secondcity has been in constant demand around the world, playing at the most prestigious clubs and festivals while releasing on such eminent labels as Sola, Elrow Music, Toolroom, Knee Deep In Sound and and more. He made his Café Mambo debut last year and will bring the current vibes to Ibiza Classics.

>Todd Terry will take to the turntables with his record box of Ibiza classics. One of house music’s true originals, this Grammy-nominated artist from Brooklyn, New York helped to define house music with his seminal productions such as ‘Keep On Jumpin’ and his remix of Everything But The Girl’s ‘Missing’. His set will be a rare treat for the crowds in the park.

TICKETS

Tickets for the show cost just £30, or £110 for VIP tickets which include fast track entry, access to ‘The Park Lounge’ bar and garden, a luxury summer BBQ and salad bar, prime viewing position, and access to luxury toilet facilities.

Find out more or buy your ticket at www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk