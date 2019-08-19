Sue Ryder charity to benefit from Naked Next Door gig in Bedford

Naked Next Door are headlining a fund-raising show at Esquires this week.

The Milton Keynes alternative quartet will be joined by Weeping Willow in the venue’s newly renovated Room 2 with more acts still to be announced.

Naked Next Door released their debut EP Stuck In My Mind last month.

The night, organised by NCS Team Baby Blue, will be raising money for Sue Ryder and all profits from the show will be donated to the charity.

All play the Bedford venue on Wednesday, August 21.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £5 before fees and are available in advance via seetickets.com