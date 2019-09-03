Scratch’n’sniff vinyl and personalised bath bombs among the treats at Childcare gigs in Wolverton and Bedford

London softcore-psych quartet Childcare head to the region next week for gigs at the Craufurd Arms and Esquires as part of a UK tour to support the release of their debut album.

Childcare were formed by Ed Cares, formerly one of West London's most in-demand male nannies.

Cares enlisted bassist Emma Topolski, guitarist Rich Le Gate and drummer David Dyson to complete the group and they performed their first shows together at Reading and Leeds festival in 2016.

Their debut EP, Wabi-Sabi aims to take the listener on a self-healing quest of discovery from dosings of Dr Dre in the album’s first song Omega Grey and cross-dressing experimentation in Getting Over You to psychedelic freak-out Magazines.

Speaking about the record, Cares said: “It’s cool to have it out - some of the songs are three or four old and we've been through so many songs it was getting a bit silly we hadn't put one out.

“It was very enjoyable to put it all together and think about interludes, introductions and segues - turn it in to a whole body of work as opposed to a collection of ten songs - that's what we're really interested in.”

“We're a normal band set up and we'd be put in the indie camp, but we're much more original than most ‘indie; bands.

“Most of our tunes have half-time, hip-hop tempos, the melodies are inspired by R'n'B and we've got loads of harmonies.”

The Wabi Tour will also offer participants lavender scratch’n’sniff vinyl, personalised bath bombs, handmade scented candles and sleepwell audio meditations.

Cares explains: “For this tour we're adding an extra wellness element to complement the album's wellness campaign.

“We've been running Personal Glory events where we hire out a yoga studio and take fans through our own version of yoga and mindfulness - so we're bringing a bit of this to the live shows. Expect yogic breathing, mindful eating and a space to find Personal Glory.”

Childcare headline The Craufurd Arms on September 13 and Bedford Esquires on September 15.

Support in Milton Keynes is by Lovelace and Phantom Isle. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £8.

Support in Bedford is by Jeana and Among The Citizens. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £8.

For more details, visit fb.com/childcareband