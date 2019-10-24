Power-packed line-up announced for Slam Dunk 2020

Canadian pop punks Sum 41, Billy Talent and The Used are among the latest names which have joined the line-up for next year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

Sum 41 will co-headline with Bedford’s Don Broco who were announced last month.

Grammy-nominated punk-poster boys Sum 41 have a back catalogue of multi-platinum albums and have previously embarked on 11 headline and seven co-headline tours across the world.

Other new additions to the line-up include NOFX, Pennywise, The Story So Far, We Are The In Crowd, Basement, Your Demise, Dream State and Greyscale who will all be playing across Slam Dunk’s multiple stages.

NOFX’s Fat Mike said: “I don't actually remember playing last year so we decided to do it again this year. I probably still won't remember, but this time we're gonna video tape it.”

All will join previously announced acts including State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Issues, Ice Nine Kills, Motion City Soundtrack and Hands Like Houses.

Dozens more will bands will be revealed by organisers in the coming months.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on Saturday, 23 at Temple Newsam in Leeds with Slam Dunk South the following day at Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

Limited early bird tickets are still available for £64 before fees.

For full details, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com