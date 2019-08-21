Hotly-tipped indie acts head to Bedford Esquires

Montreal five piece Pottery and Brighton’s Egyptian Blue head to Esquires next Wednesday with Bodega and Working Men’s Club playing the following night.

Pottery recently released The Craft, taken from their debut EP, No. 1, which was released in May.

The Craft is accompanied by a music video that follows singer/guitarist Austin Boylan as he drops down to planet Earth to observe human behaviour in its many forms for the first time.

Talking about the video, the band's Jacob Shepansky said: “We wanted to explore the unconscious oddities of everyday life and how an outsider alien may interpret these trivial actions.

“Each band member has a niche hobby in the video that not only lends for blind emulation from the outsider, but also represents each member's individuality within our collective project."

Pottery recorded No. 1 over two nights, cut live to tape, some tracks only requiring one take.

The songs touch on post-punk, pop, dance, and the band credits Orange Juice, Josef K and Devo as primary influences.

The Craft follows recent singles Lady Solinas and Hank Williams, which were spotlighted by Gorilla vs. Bear, Fader, DIY, Stereogum, The 405, So Young and many more.

The band have supported Parquet Courts and Thee Oh Sees and recently wrapped a run of North American dates with Viagra Boys, as well as finding themselves one of the most hotly-tipped acts at this year's SXSW.

They join labelmates Fontaines D.C. on a further North American tour later this year.

Support is by Egyptian Blue who recently released their debut EP Collateral Damage.

Inspired by the likes of Gang of Four, Preoccupations and early Foals, Egyptian Blue have earned airplay from Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders and Steve Lamacq with recent single Collateral making it on to the 6 Music Playlist.

The EP is released under a new deal with Yala! Records, the label co-founded by former Maccabee Felix White.

Anxious, angsty and foreboding, the title track of the EP is driven by Luke Phelps’ propulsive bass combined with tight percussion.

Meanwhile, dual frontmen Andy Buss and Leith Ambrose trade lyrics which explode with vitriol and recriminatory aggression.

Buss wrote the song after visiting a friend who suffers from severe social anxiety.

He said: “He told me he’d fallen in love with someone he met online but he was coming to terms with the realisation that they’d never be able to meet it person due to his anxiety.

“It broke my heart.”

Buss and Ambrose formed Egyptian Blue while at college in Colchester with Phelps.

Relocating to Brighton, the recent addition of Isaac Ide on drums also inspired a darker, more intense direction for the band, together with a fresh rush of creativity.

Both play Esquires on Wednesday, August 28.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £8 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for Bodega and Working Men’s Club who play on the following night.

Bodega released their critically acclaimed debut album Endless Scroll earlier this year.

The album was recorded and produced by Austin Brown and revitalises the rock and roll vocabulary under the influence of post punk, contemporary pop, hip-hop and kraut rock.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £12.50 before fees.

