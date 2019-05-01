Fast-rising Black Honey bring their indie rock to Bedford

Brighton's Black Honey kicked off their UK tour at Bedford Esquires on Monday.

In the two years since the band last played the venue, they have released their self-titled debut album and gigged relentlessly – included a spot opening at arenas for Royal Blood.

Led by Izzy Baxter, recently seen on the front of NME, the quartet treated fans to a set comprising the majority of their debut LP as well as new track I Don't Ever Wanna Love.

While her bandmates lurked in the shadows, Baxter bathed in the limelight, with her striking platinum blonde hair, lilac dress and gold microphone.

Black Honey's indie rock is built around Baxter's infectious vocal style, probably best described as equal parts Lana del Ray and movie soundtrack.

Opening with I Only Hurt The Ones I Love, early highlights of their set included Corrine and Dig.

At Bedford, Baxter switched between outright singer and second guitarist, towards the end of the gig climbing into the audience to sing among the crowd.

As their set drew to a close, it was Black Honey’s biggest hits Hello Today and Somebody Better which had the Esquires crowd bouncing and singing in unison.

Not bad at all for a Monday night.