Bedford’s own Matt Berry has new role, as a hilarious vampire

Does this elegant-yet-undead face look familiar to you? Well it should because it is Matt Berry, the Bromham lad who has grown up to become a comedy hero.

Best known for his roles in The It Crowd and Toast Of London, his latest role is as Laszlo Cravensworth, an English nobleman vampire in the show What We Do In The Shadows.

It is a spin-off of the New Zealand film of the same name, with stars Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnorak) and Jemaine Clement (Flight Of The Conchords) still involved in the TV adaptation.

The first few episodes have already begun airing in the US, with the show set to be shown on the BBC later this year.