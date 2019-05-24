Bedford ballet star secures Hollywood role

Bedford Girls’ School student Kate Emerson has won a place to perform in English Youth Ballet's upcoming production of Cinderella in Hollywood.

Kate who is currently studying ballet Grade 6 level under the direction of BGS Dance teacher, Mrs Hannah D’Arcy, will be sharing the stage with the top up-and-coming talent from the local area.

She said: “The auditions were split into juniors and seniors. I was in the senior section with about 100 girls auditioning but only 50 places could be awarded. We were given a number of exercises and phrases of movement that we had to pick up quickly and perform.

“The results of who made it into the production were announced straight away after the auditions.

"We were all waiting anxiously and gradually numbers were read out. I was so happy to hear my name announced.

"I am really excited to be in this show for The English Youth Ballet and I can’t wait to perform.”

Performance of Cinderella in Hollywood take place at the New Theatre, Oxford on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th June 2019.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/ or by calling 0844 871 3020.