The arrival of spring will be celebrated with an evening of music at Hubberts Bridge Community Centre this week.

The concert, entitled Musical Moments In May, will take place on Saturday, May 12, with music from 7pm.

Opera For A While, who have previously performed at Blackfriars Theatre, will entertain audiences with cabaret style entertainment.

Tickets are priced at £10.

Tables can be reserved on 01205 365912.

Audiences are invited to bring their own food and drinks.