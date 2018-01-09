Enchanted adventure in store as The Snowman flies in to MK

The much-loved family show The Snowman flies into Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

The sparkling production transports children into the wintry wonderland of a boy and his magical snowman with a mix of enchanting dancing and live music – including the ever-popular song Waking in the Air.

The story tells how a unique friendship is formed as the boy and his snowman take a starry-skied adventure to the North Pole where they meet a host of colourful characters including dancing penguins, reindeer, Father Christmas and the infamous Jack Frost.

Audiences can expect larger-than-life costumes, sparkling set designs and magical effects that combine to bring this childhood favourite to life on stage.

The show is based on the book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson. Howard Blake, who wrote the music and lyrics, said: “The Snowman never fails to delight audiences and is a great introduction to the world of dance and theatre for young children. Children continue to be enchanted with the show’s story and characters and it is wonderful to see families return year after year.”

The show runs from Wednesday, January 17, to Saturday, January 20. See atgtickets.com to book.