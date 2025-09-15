Vinny and Gabby’s wedding has arrived in Emmerdale - but will it go ahead? 👀📺

Emmerdale has returned for another week of soap action.

Vinny and Gabby’s big day has arrived in the Yorkshire Dales.

But will the wedding go ahead amid some major secrets?

Spoilers for Emmerdale’s latest episode from today (September 15). The episode will be on TV this evening.

The sound of wedding bells are on the horizon Emmerdale - but it was never going to be an easy trip down the aisle. Both Vinny and Gabby had big secrets lurking below the surface heading into their big day.

It had been looking bleak for the couple last week on ITV’s long-running soap. Vinny attempted to delay the wedding, following John’s attempt to kill his husband Aaron.

However, they decided to go ahead with the big day. But would both of the pair make it down the aisle?

Emmerdale spoilers: will Vinny and Gabby get married?

Will Vinny Dingle [BRADLEY JOHNSON] and Gabby Thomas [ROSIE BENTHAM] get married? | ITV

Full spoilers for Emmerdale on Monday, September 15. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the latest episode yet.

The road to the aisle has been paved with misadventures for Vinny and Gabby. The big day finally arrived today (September 15) but it was never going to be easy was it?

Last week in the Yorkshire Dales ended with Vinny facing another blackmail deadline. His questioning of his sexuality led him into a blackmail situation.

Having tried to kiss his best friend Kammy previously, leading to a breakdown of their relationship, they managed to patch things up just before the wedding. However, Kammy’s attempts to help Vinny caused more trouble than help.

Facing a fresh deadline to pay up £10,000 to Mike or have the truth revealed to Gabby at the wedding, Vinny’s start to the big day was pretty tense. Meanwhile, Gabby’s mum Bernice Blackstock made a surprise return and brought more drama as more secrets threatened to come to light.

Gabby comes to Vinny before the wedding, she asks him if he would like to adopt Thomas. Clearly hitting him hard, he struggles with how to answer before offering up a feeble “I’d be honoured”.

After struggling with who should walk her down the aisle, Gabby finally asks Arthur to be the one to do it. Kammy returns to find Vinny, but discovers that he is gone.

The episode ends with Vinny at the police station wanting to report a crime.

