Eclectic Irish vocalist to sing at weekly Bedford jazz night

Irish vocalist Anthony Marsden will be the guest performer at the next Monday Jazz Session at the White Horse in Bedford on December 11.

The Birmingham Conservatoire graduate has been attracting the attention of his peers and music lovers alike.

Anthony has been learning his craft against the backdrop of Birmingham’s flourishing jazz scene, studying with some of the most respected names in British jazz, including Hans Koller, Percy Pursglove, Nia Lynn, Sara Colman and Mike Williams.

Anthony has also taken part in workshops with artists such as Norma Winstone, Becca Stevens, Anita Wardell and John Taylor.

Anthony’s eclectic style incorporates influences from artists such as Donny Hathaway, Amy Winehouse and Ray Charles, but his music is still firmly rooted in the jazz tradition. He explores the world of wordless improvisation taking influence from Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Kurt Elling.

The evening in Bedford will see Anthony leading a quartet featuring Jacky Naylor on piano, Sam Ingvorsen on double bass and event organiser Mark Hale on drums.

The music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested donations of £5 per audience member.