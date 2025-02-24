This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The rapper is set to bring his Psycho Tour to the UK for two nights only 🎶🎤🎟

Rap superstar Don Toliver has announced two UK dates as part of Psycho Tour Europe

The rapper is set to perform in London and Manchester in early July.

Could the artist make a surprise appearance at Wireless 2025 between tour dates?

Don Toliver is set to make his long-awaited return to Europe and the UK in summer 2025, following the success of his 26-date North American Psycho Tour in 2024.

This 13-date run marks his first headline shows on the continent since the Love Sick Tour in 2023 , bringing him to some of the region’s most iconic stages in May and June showcasing the genre-blending powerhouse - as Toliver fuses stoned soul, Southern hip-hop, cinematic R&B, and off-kilter pop, making him one of the most distinctive artists of his generation.

The Houston native has racked up billions of streams and over 37 million monthly Spotify listeners, delivering four consecutive Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including the platinum-certified Heaven or Hell (2020), Life of a Don (2021), Love Sick (2023), and Hardstone Psycho (2024). The latter gave him his first #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Don Toliver is set to make his return to the UK for two shows in 2025. | Getty Images for Coachella

Toliver’s catalogue includes multi-platinum hits like No Idea, After Party, Lemonade (with Internet Money & Gunna feat. NAV), Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future), and No Pole.

His music has also featured in blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With the PSYCHO Tour selling out major arenas from Barclays Center to Crypto.com Arena—and even launching his own Fortnite game, Hardstone—2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year for Toliver, with more music, shows, and surprises on the horizon.

Where is Don Toliver performing in the UK as part of the Psycho Tour Europe?

Don Toliver is set to bring the Psycho Tour to the UK when he performs at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Don Toliver performing in the UK?

Pre-sale tickets

Those wanting to get in early and avoid missing out on Don Toliver tickets can grab pre-sales for the Manchester date through Co-op presale and O2 Priority from February 26 2025 at 12pm GMT.

Live Nation pre-sales for both shows are then to commence on February 27 2025 from 12pm GMT.

General ticket sales

The remaining number of tickets will then go on general sale from February 28 2025 at 12pm through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom .

Is there a chance Don Toliver could perform at Wireless 2025?

Having a look at Don Toliver’s tour dates, the last performance listed on his website states that his June 4 London show would be the last in Europe at that time.

Owing to the fact that Drake is set to headline all three days in London this year, and it only being a week between Toliver’s London date and the start of Wireless, there’s some smoke regarding a surprise appearance at this year’s event - start speculating.

Do you think Don Toliver could stay in the UK an extra week for a surprise appearance at Wireless 2025 and are you going to head along to either show when he arrives in the UK? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.