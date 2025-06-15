Death Valley features stars from Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Gavin and Stacey 👀

Timothy Spall leads the cast of this BBC mystery series.

Death Valley also features other familiar faces.

But who exactly is in the cast of the six-part show?

Death Valley will continue this weekend with a brand new episode on the BBC. The six-part mystery series set in Wales follows a mismatched duo of crime fighters.

Timothy Spall takes on the starring role as a national treasure turned amateur detective. However he is not the only familiar face in the cast.

But who else do you recognise in Death Valley - and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Death Valley on TV today?

Timothy Spall (L) and Gwyneth Keyworth (R) in Death Valley | BBC

The latest episode of the mystery series will be broadcast on the BBC later today (June 15). It is set to start at 8.15pm and will run for approximately 45 minutes, finishing at 9pm.

If you don’t want to wait for the rest of the season, the full Death Valley boxset is already available on iPlayer. All six episodes are available to watch right now.

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Janie investigates the murder of an am-dram theatre director. She enlists John's help, and he takes matters into his own hands and joins the cast of the theatre group's next play.

“He finds himself unexpectedly reminded of why he fell in love with acting in the first place, while a downtrodden suspect standing up for themselves inspires Janie to confront her own demons from the past.”

Who is in the cast of Death Valley?

The show features plenty of familiar faces and recognisable names beyond just Timothy Spall, of course. The BBC has confirmed the main and guest actors:

Main cast

Timothy Spall as John Chapel

Gwyneth Keyworth as DS Janie Mallowan

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke

Alexandria Riley as Baxter

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry

Guest actors

Melanie Walters as Yvonne

Patricia Hodge as Helena

Remy Beasley as Rhiannon

Mike Bubbins as Tony

Sian Gibson as Wendy

Amy Morgan as Sioned

Steve Spiers as Lloyd

Eryn Kelleher as Ava

Nathan Foad as Owen

Where do you know the cast of Death Valley?

Like his character in the show, Timothy Spall is a national treasure and needs no introduction. However, just in case you may remember him from his award winning role as artist J.M.W Turner in the film Mr Turner - and he was also Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter films.

Spall originally shot to fame as Barry Spencer Taylor in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. He was also part of the cast for The Sixth Commandment in 2023.

The other lead actor in the show, Gwyneth Keyworth, may not have quite the same length of career as Timothy Spall but she has had some memorable roles. She played Clea in the fifth season of Game of Thrones, as well as appearing in shows like Defending the Guilty and Misfits.

Gavin and Stacey fans will undoubtedly recognise Steffan Rhodri from his iconic turn as Dave Coaches in the legendary sitcom. He also appeared in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Riley is best known for her role as DI Ella Richards in The Pembrokeshire Murders - for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Cymru award. She also had a role in season two of The End of the F***ing World and plays Camille Sims in the Apple TV show Silo - alongside Rebecca Ferguson.

