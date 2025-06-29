Death Valley’s first season comes to an end tonight - but will it be back for more? 📺

Timothy Spall leads the cast in Death Valley.

The crime drama pairs a retired TV star with a detective in Wales.

But will more episodes of the show be coming?

Death Valley has been one of the most pleasant TV surprises of the year. The cozy and charming crime drama has captured the hearts of viewers who have tuned in.

The final episode of the first season is set to air tonight (June 29). However you might be wondering if it will be back for more.

What happened at the end of Death Valley?

Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth starin Death Valley on BBC1 | BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway

Spoilers for Death Valley up to and including series 1 episode 6. The full boxset is available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.

For its series one finale, Death Valley takes on a case of a murder at Janie’s (Gwyneth Keyworth) school reunion. It is also one that has links back to a traumatic incident in her past.

Throughout the season, the show has pieced out details about Sian - a close friend of Janine’s who died when they were young. Her necklace becomes a key piece of evidence in DC Evan Chaudhry’s cold case - a hiker killed in a hit and run.

It appears as if Sian had drunkenly killed him - and this had perhaps played into her suicide. However with the help of John Chapel (Timothy Spall), Janie is able to piece together what really happened.

Sian’s older sister Rhiannon (Remy Beasley) actually was the one who killed the hitchhiker - and as Dean (the victim from the episode) had begun to figure this out, she also murdered him at the reunion.

The episode concludes with Janie finally getting that DI promotion - despite having annoyed DCI Clarke (Steffan Rhodri) previously having continued to work with John after being told not to. Earlier in the episode, John was also officially made a consultant.

But that was not all the episode had in store for viewers, there was one final revelation. John’s girlfriend was not actually the lady of the manor and is instead Janie’s mother Yvonne (Melanie Walters).

Will there be a series 2 of Death Valley?

The show certainly ended on an open note - with plenty more to explore in John and Janie’s relationship - especially now he is dating her mother. He has also been brought on as a consultant, so the duo can continue to work together in future episodes.

The narrative door remains open then, it is just a question of if it has been a success for the BBC. It actually beat Ludwig in the ratings for its first episode and was the Beeb’s biggest audience for a new BBC Scripted Comedy title in five years, Hello Magazine reports.

Death Valley has not officially been renewed - but it has proven to be a hit and those involved are eager to return. The show’s co-lead Gwyneth Keyworth said: “I really hope so. I haven't been told anything yet. But I'd be desperate to do it. Getting to hang out with Tim again would be an absolute treat.”

Fingers crossed then, as we wait for an update from the BBC. Let me know if you want a second series of Death Valley by email: [email protected] .

