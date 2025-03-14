What time is Death in Paradise on TV? BBC series 14 start time and what to expect
- Death in Paradise is in its 14th series on the BBC.
- Don Gilet has taken over as the lead actor.
- But what time is the next episode on TV?
Death in Paradise will be back with a brand new episode in just a few hours. DI Mervin Wilson is nearing a break in the case of his mother’s death - but will he crack the case?
The cast for the new series has seen plenty of changes - as well as memorable guest stars. Remind yourself of who the new actors, including Don Gilet, are in series 14 and where it is filmed.
The BBC has confirmed the start time for the latest slice of action from Saint Marie. Here’s all you need to know:
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
What time is Death in Paradise on TV today?
The show has settled into a regular slot on Friday nights on the BBC since its return earlier this year. Death in Paradise will air the seventh episode of its season tonight (March 14).
It is set to begin at 9pm today and like all previous episodes, it will run for around an hour. The crime show is scheduled to finish at around 10pm and will be followed by the 10 o’clock news.
How to watch Death in Paradise?
The latest episode will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD and will air simultaneously on iPlayer. It will also be available on catch up via the on demand service after it has been broadcast.
Unlike other BBC series, the full boxset is not yet available on iPlayer. Instead episodes are added weekly at the same time they are broadcast on TV.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What to expect from Death in Paradise this week?
The preview for the latest episode of the BBC drama, via Radio Times, reads: “Old wounds are reopened as Mervin revisits his mother's death, though he manages to uncover the prime suspect in her murder. Even though everything points back to this suspicious figure, the team cannot work out how foul play was involved.
“By all accounts, Dorna took a boat out in a storm of her own volition and drowned at sea. Just as some headway appears to be being made in the case, Sterling pulls rank and throws a spanner in the works.”
See where Death in Paradise is filmed and if you can visit the locations here. Remind yourself of the actors in the cast for series 14.