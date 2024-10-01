Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans could risk missing an important moment 📽

Deadpool & Wolverine released digitally on October 1 and can now be watched at home.

It is the latest film in the MCU and Deadpool’s first foray into the franchise.

Fans might be wondering if there is a mid or post-credit scene to watch out for.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to watch at home - but fans will want to make sure they don’t switch it off and miss one final moment. The hit Marvel movie can be bought digitally right now - it comes after it dominated the box office during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A comeback hit for the MCU after recent struggles post pandemic - with both Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels underwhelming last year. Fans will soon also be able to own it physically as a date has been set for the DVD and Blu-Ray release has been confirmed.

It is also expected to come to streaming via Disney Plus in the near future. However an exact date has yet to be announced - although Inside Out 2 recently dropped on the service if you are looking for your next watch.

But fans who have purchased Deadpool & Wolverine need to make sure they don’t miss out on a final scene of the movie. Here’s all you need to know:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does Deadpool & Wolverine have a post-credit scene?

The hit Marvel film follows the franchise’s tradition of having a post-credit scene. It does only have ONE, unlike some other films in the series.

Fans will have to wait until the end of the credits to catch the scene - which we won’t spoil for you!

Deadpool & Wolverine

Did previous Deadpool films have post-credit scenes?

Despite not being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the third Deadpool film, the two prior entries did also have mid-and-post-credit scenes for fans to enjoy. Deadpool & Wolverine is the character’s first foray into the MCU after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first film in 2016 - Deadpool - had two after credit scenes, both featuring Deadpool in a bathrobe. And in the maximalist nature that befits the character, Deadpool 2 had five post-credit scenes when it released theatrically in 2018 - which increased to seven with the Super Duper Cut home release.

When did Marvel films start having post-credit scenes?

The tradition of post-credit scenes dates all the way back to the film that came to launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Iron Man. Hitting cinemas in 2008, fans had not yet been trained to wait all the way through the credits so many likely missed this scene at first.

It saw Samuel L. Jackson making his debut as Nick Fury and visiting Tony Stark to talk about the Avengers initiative. The scene set the template for all future Marvel films - and is one of the most important so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many Marvel films have post-credit scenes?

A total of 32 MCU films have had at least one post-credit or mid-credit scene. In a handful of cases they even come with multiple credit scenes.

Since the launch of Disney Plus, Marvel has released a number of shows and the programmes also occasionally have post-credit scenes at the end of episodes.

Have any Marvel films not had post-credit scenes?

While the vast majority of MCU movies do have at least one more scene after the credits start to roll, there are in fact two films that do not have a stinger. The Incredible Hulk, which was the second film released by Marvel Studios after Iron Man, and Avengers: Endgame.

Have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine yet? Did you stay for the post-credit scene - or do you not bother? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by email:[email protected].