Dancing on Ice 2025: who was eliminated last night? ITV final line-up
- Dancing on Ice sent a seventh celebrity home last night.
- The line-up for the 2025 final has been confirmed.
- The ITV show has just three stars left in its cast.
A Dancing on Ice star has just missed out on making the 2025 final after last night’s semi-final. The ITV show is just days away from crowning its 17th winner.
The semi-final took place yesterday (March 2) and saw the cast whittled down to just three. See all of the celebs who have been eliminated prior to the latest episode.
ITV has set the date for the final of series 17 and it is less than a week away. But which star was sent home just before this major milestone?
Who was eliminated on Dancing on Ice last night?
Following weeks of hard work and spectacular routines, just four celebrities were left heading into last night’s semi-final on ITV. After the judging and public vote, Anton Ferdinand and Towie star Dan Edgar found themselves in the bottom two.
The skate-off saw Dan eliminated, just missing out on making the 2025 final. What did you think of his exit - was it the right decision?
Dancing on Ice final line-up confirmed
Having survived the skate-off, Anton Ferdinand and his professional dancing partner Annette Dytrt made it to the final of Dancing on Ice series 17. The full line-up is as follows:
- Anton Ferdinand & Annette Dytrt
- Michaela Strachan & Mark Hanretty
- Sam Aston & Molly Lanaghan
When is the Dancing on Ice final?
The 17th series of the ITV reality competition will come to a conclusion on Sunday March 9, it has been confirmed. It will start at 6.30pm and run for 90 minutes, including ad-breaks.
Remind yourself of all the previous eliminations on Dancing on Ice this season.
