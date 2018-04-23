Comical but faithful take on sci-fi classic comes to town

The chances of anything coming from Mars is a million to one, but still they come – to Bedford next month.

The Pantaloons will be bringing the HG Wells classic The War of the Worlds to The Place on Friday May 11.

Audiences should prepare to look on in abject terror as a multi-talented cast of four use musical instruments, puppetry and a fair amount of enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

This new production of The War of the Worlds continues their tradition of funny, frantic and fast-paced versions of English Literature’s masterworks such as the previously adapted Pride and Prejudice and Bleak House.

Adapter and co-artistic director of the company Mark Hayward said: “This new adaptation is very faithful to the text, which essentially tells the story of one man’s struggle to survive against impossible odds, driven by the hope of being reunited with his wife.

“The trick to not undermining the heart of a book, is to avoid sending up the text itself and instead focus on lampooning theatrical conventions.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Call 01234 354 321 to book or for more information.