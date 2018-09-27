Comedian Andy Hamilton visits Milton Keynes

The writer and comedian Andy Hamilton is taking a different approach with his latest show.

Audiences will have the opportunity to ask Andy questions on any topic as he takes a look back at his very extensive professional career in comedy.

From working on Weekending on Radio 4 to working on the big hits Drop the Dead Donkey and Outnumbered, he will be looking back at his career.

Andy said: “It is an idea that is based on shows I have done in the past where we have given people the chance to ask questions about my career.

“I’ve got a variety of different opinions and wealth of anecdotes on my 64 years on the planet. I sat there and thought it would be interesting to make an entire show out of it.

“It’ll be interesting to see what questions will be asked, as I don’t know. But it will be nice to have a sit down while doing the show and there is no preparation for it.”

He is bringing his show to The Stables in Milton Keynes on Wednesday October 10 and is looking forward to returning there.

Andy said: “It’s a really great venue. I like performing there having done so before and also doing so again.”

He is also working on an intriguing new project which he says may well take some time.

Andy explained: “I am currently writing a novel all in handwriting.

“It takes the form of a very long letter and it is something I’ve always wanted to do and it is only now the technology exists to be able to do it.

“I think there is something about the way we scan something handwritten rather than a typed page which is different.

“It’s not massively different for me as I write like that already and someone helpfully types it all out for me.

“I still don’t know whether this is a great idea or a mad idea. But we shall see.”

Tickets for the show An Evening with Andy Hamilton are extremely limited so audiences are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

They can be booked by calling the box office on 01908 280800 or visit www.stables.org. Tickets for the show cost £20.