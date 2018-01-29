Classical love songs to ring out at Bedford concert

Bedford Music Club will celebrates Valentine’s Day – albeit one day later – with a recital of romantic love songs given by four singers.

The Valentine Ensemble recently gave the first performance of Brahms’s Liebeslieder Waltzer in Istanbul for 33 years.

And Rhiannon Llewellyn,Sarah Champion, Nick Pritchard, Nicholas Merryweather, Edwige Herchenroder and William Vann,Bedford Music Club’s artistic director, will reunite to perform a sumptuous programme of songs,duets and quartets by Brahms and Schumann.

The concert is the fourth of six evenings of classical music that Bedford Music Club showcases between October and May every year.

The concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing.

The final concert of the season is on Thursday March 22 at the Bunyan Meeting where the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, give a choral programme entitled In Peace.

This month’s concert takes place on Thursday February 15 at Bedford Girls’ School from 7.45pm. Tickets cost £18 for adults and £5 for students, available on the door or by calling 01234 261811.