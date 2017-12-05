Christmas tunes and variety galore with guitarist Valérie

Bedfordshire musician Valérie Hartzell rounds off a big year with a special concert in Cranfield this weekend.

The Marston Moretaine resident, originally from the USA, is an acclaimed classical guitarist, and will perform at Cranfield Village Hall on Saturday December 9.

The programme will include Christmas tunes to get audience members into the spirit, and Valérie will also play music from composers and artists ranging from Bach to Led Zeppelin.

It comes at the end of a busy few months for Valérie. She was chosen from a shortlist of 117 classical musicians who submitted their recording onto BBC Introducing, with judges including Suzy Klein and Max Reinhard choosing her to perform at the Latitude Festival in July, where she became the first classical musician to receive the honour.

She was then chosen to appear on the Radio 3 show In Tune, for which she was interviewed and performed three pieces. Max Reinhardt also featured her live performance of Dyens’ Fuoco from Latitude on his show, Late Junction, also on Radio 3.

The Cranfield show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £12.

Email dianemay1@gmail.com to book or buy tickets on the door.