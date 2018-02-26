Christie classic promises to keep the audience guessing in Turvey

Agatha Christie’s most popular thriller takes to the stage in Turvey next week.

And Then There Were None is being presented by Turvey Amateur Theatrical Society at the village hall from Thursday March 1 to Saturday March 3.

It follows the story of ten very different men and women on Soldier Island, a remote island off the south coast of Devon.

As it dawns on the visitors to Soldier Island that they are marooned, a mysterious voice accuses each of them of dark secrets. When one of the guests suddenly dies in mysterious circumstances, the similarities with the rhyme Ten Little Soldier Boys become all too apparent.

One by one, more deaths will follow unless the survivors can track down the killer among them, in a dramatic race against time.

Dramatised by Christie herself, the classic and complex thriller promises to keepthe audience guessing to the final curtain.

And Then There Were None starts at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost 310 or £8 for concessions.

Visit Central Stores in Turvey or visit www.thelittleboxoffice.com/tats to book or for more information.