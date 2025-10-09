Charlotte Church is one of the stars on Celebrity Traitors 👀📺

Charlotte Church is part of the Celebrity Traitors cast.

She is swapping the stage for the Traitors Castle.

But what songs is she best known for?

A major singer has swapped the stage for the highlands in the first season of Celebrity Traitors. Charlotte Church is among the 18 stars who have signed up for the BBC spin-off.

The Welsh artist is no stranger to the TV screen having even hosted her own chat show. The cast also includes an Olympic icon, chart-toppers, actors and more.

Who is Charlotte Church on Celebrity Traitors?

Welsh classic singer Charlotte Church has sold millions of records around the world. She has also fronted her own chat show on Channel 4 in the past and has become a vocal pro-Palestine activist in recent years. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Charlotte first shot to fame as a child, originally performing classical music. Her first album Voice of an Angel came out in 1998 and it was a collection of arias - it sold millions of copies across the world.

She made a move into pop music in her teenage years and released albums such as Tissues and Issues as well as 2010’s Back to Scratch. The singer hosted her own chat show - The Charlotte Church Show - on Channel 4 between 2006 and 2008.

On Spotify, her most popular tracks include The Prayer, Crazy Chick, and All Love Can Be. Charlotte has become a vocal political activist in recent years and was a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn as well as being pro-Palestine.

Before the start of the Celebrity Traitors, Charlotte said: “I am really hoping to be a Faithful. I really don’t want to be a Traitor. Certainly not at the beginning.

“It depends what happens in the game but I think that I'm a Faithful through and through. I think it's because I don't like the idea of deception or lying. I don't think I'm very good at it and I just think I would enjoy the game a whole lot more.

“So, I am hoping to be a Faithful, and then I think I'm going to be able to have a lot more enjoyment and fun. There's too much cortisol in the world already. I do not want to be adding that to myself.”

